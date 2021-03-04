GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals met recently to discuss the much debated issue of a landfill expansion at the site of the Decatur Hills/Best Way landfill at 2280 S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Greensburg, in Washington Township.
Following a lengthy discussion, the Board voted 3 to 2 in favor of allowing the special exception needed to move forward with the planned expansion.
Curt Publow, Environmental Compliance Manager for Best Way, spoke to the Board.
“I want to reiterate that we’re here to ask for a special exception which will allow us to continue our existing business of a landfill on a new 48.4 acres across the road from our original location,” Publow said. “This won’t represent a change in our practice or operation, but is simply an expansion in our business in an adjacent property.”
He continued, citing Best Way has been in operation at the current location for over 30 years.
“There’s been a lot of questions and hearsay brought up over the years at past meetings, but I just want to go back to the fact that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s mission is the protection of human health and the environment, and if they thought that Best Way represented a threat to the health of our environment there’s nothing that could stop them from coming in and locking our front gate tomorrow,” he said. “With all that being said, I realize that not all of you have been present through this process, but we received a compilation of questions from the Board and from the public and we responded in writing to those questions.”
Publow introduced a slide presentation with, “This is not a long presentation just a handful of slides, but if there are any questions after what we’ve provided you then I’m more than happy to talk about it.”
Publow then showed the properties involved, pointing out that Decatur Hills and Bex Farms, though separate businesses, are all owned by the same company.
He cited Best Way’s role and participation in the community since 1991, pointing out that Best Way is an employer of 79 full-time employees, qualifying them as in the top 3 percent of Decatur County employers, and that they’d paid out nearly $6 million in wages and benefits to those employees in 2020.
He added that Best Way also represented another $4.9 million in direct spending in the county with gas purchases and other monies paid, up to $3.7 million in equipment and construction, and $128,000 in local taxes paid back into the community.
He referred to the screen presentation, which was a simple diagram of the proposed expansions, pointing out that adjacent to the proposed expansion would be additional property for parking and other supportive traffic.
Publow pointed out that in 2017 and 2018, on lands directly adjacent to those owned by Bex Farms, at least five homes had been sold at least 25 percent above their assessed value, and those sales were consistent with the county as a whole.
“I don’t think there’s any truth to the argument of the adjacent property devaluation because of the landfill,” he said.
“After 30 years, it’s no question that you’re good stewards of the land,” said Westport representative Joyce Brindley. “Husband worked for IDEM, and they are so much bigger than us. They know what they’re doing and if they say that you’re doing a good job, then we can’t tell you you aren’t. That’s just my opinion, but I know that you’re trying very hard, and for 30 years you’ve been doing a nice job.”
Brindley continued, saying that she had quizzed residents of the area about their perception of life near the landfill. She said that with all the answers she’s received, none had reported their experience to be untoward.
“No one says it smells bad out there,” she added.
Jay Hatton asked what would happen if Decatur County refused the expansion and the landfuill eventually filled up completely?
Publow answered, “As part of the application process to IDEM, we are required to submit a very detailed closure and post-closure course of action ... the money for the closure process is already in a trust fund.”
Publow continued by saying post-closure care of a landfill is actually a 30-year process of encapsulation (covering the vegetative materials so that none of the toxic moisture escapes into the surrounding land processes) and is based on how long the leachate takes to minimize below risk levels.
Hatton persisted, asking if the old Decatur Hills landfill is included in that closure 30-year process as well, to which Publow said, “The laws were different when that part was closed. We have no business there any longer.”
Hatton asked if there was any gas or leakage that Best Way still had to take care of in that older property.
Publow said the older landfills were closed in a different manner, and the State of Indiana had several of this type and was currently tasked with deciding the best way to minimize the risk or such older properties. Publow said that local closed landfills are not emitting gases or leachate in a level as to be noticeable.
Chariman Brad Schutte prefaced additional public comment with, “I want this to be fairly quick this evening. We need to hear facts and new information and if you have anything we’ve not heard before, please come up.”
Sean Green cited existing issues that he considered violations of previous promises Best Way had made: no increased traffic, no smoke and dust, no smell. He alleged all of these were present in offensive levels.
Merrill Smith approached and explained that he lives within a mile of the landfill.
“The landfill provides a very safe and economic way for local residents to get rid of their trash and find the landfill is kept clean, with many trees planted and grassy areas maintained nicely,” he said. “I speak up for the landfill, and I’m not worried about personal values.”
Arlene Cook asked, “Why are we getting trash from other counties?” I am against the expansion. If our landfill is full of trash from other counties, and I don’t understand who sorts the recyclables.”
Jean Johannigman asked about the leachate.
“What are we going to do with the leachate, which is a forever chemical? What are we going to do with the ground we’ve contaminated with the leachate, and are we going to continue to take in 75 percent of the waste from other counties and complicate what we’re already dealing with?” she asked.
Green returned, asking if each Board member felt they were in good conscience living up to their oaths considering the landfill issue.
Brindley said that consideration was a private issue, and was of no bearing on this one.
Schutte said, “What we need here is everyone’s opinion. That’s what we need to make our decision. We’re not here to answer questions.”
Green then said any decision made needed to meet all of the safety values in the original landfill maintenance promise.
Another local was concerned about the smell around the property, wondering why the issue had never been addressed. He was also concerned about the amount of waste coming from other counties saying, “It’s a concern about health for future generations.”
Responding to another question, Publow likened the waste to inventory, saying if there was no more inventory added then the landfill would close.
“Best Way would have to consider if staying in Decatur County was still a good decision,” he concluded.
According to Decatur County Area Plan Director Krista Duvall, the recent decision by the BZA is the last step at the local level needed for Best Way to proceed, though the matter will still need to clear some hurdles at the state level before the property owners can begin the expansion process.
