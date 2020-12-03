GREENSBURG — The idea of expanding Decatur County's landfill has been put on hold until at least February, and a suggested change to setbacks as they relate to confined animal feeding operations was given an unfavorable recommendation Wednesday night.
The Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals met at 6:30 p.m. in the EMA meeting room at 315 S. Ireland Street.
The only item of business considered was a special exception request from Mark Fixmer of BEX Farms, who was seeking an exception in an I-2 zoning classification to operate a landfill on approximately 48.4 acres. The property is located at 2280 S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Greensburg, in Washington Township. The request would allow for an expansion of the county's existing landfill.
Decatur County Area Plan Director Krista Duvall reports this matter was tabled until Feb. 3.
"We did not end up voting on that," Duvall said. "There were a lot of questions and concerns brought up by citizens and a lot of information was provided by a number of people, so the board wanted time to look at the information and really study it. They will come back the first Wednesday of February and we'll review this request again."
The Decatur County Area Plan Commission met following the BZA meeting.
APC members considered three subdivision requests as well as an amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance that would change minimum required setbacks for CAFOs.
Duvall said there were actually two votes on this issue: one to not support such a change and the other to affirm support of existing minimum setback requirements.
"The vote was 9 against a favorable recommendation," Duvall said. "Then they voted to leave our ordinances on confined feeding they way they are today, and that received nine favorable yes votes."
The ordinance currently requires a minimum setback of 650 feet from a CAFO to the nearest dwelling. The proposed amendment would change that to 400 feet from the nearest property line.
Duvall said the amendment was requested by the Decatur County Commissioners, and that the idea of changing setbacks as they related to CAFOs has been discussed for at least a year.
This possible change to CAFO minimum setback requirements is ultimately the Decatur County Commissioners to make; they are not obligated to support the APC recommendation.
Duvall said the idea of amending the setback requirements will likely be considered by the commissioners when they meet at 8 a.m. Dec. 21 in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. That meeting is open to the public.
In other business, the APC granted a request from Steve Snyder to subdivide approximately 28 acres from approximately 40.26 acres and rezone approximately 2.99 acres of the 28 acres from A-1 to A-2 for construction of a single family detached dwelling. The property is owned by Kevin and Angela Weber and is located just west of 2038 E. CR 150 S., Greensburg, in Washington Township.
The panel also granted a request from Walter Eicher to subdivide approximately 4 acres from approximately 10.35 acres and rezone approximately 2.99 of the 4 acres from A-1 to A-2 for construction of a single family detached dwelling. The property is owned by Wendell Thackery and is located just north of 7624 N. CR 225 E., Greensburg, in Clinton Township.
And a request from Kelsey and Eric Amberger to subdivide approximately 5 acres from approximately 15 acres and rezone approximately 2.99 acres from A-1 to A-2 for construction of a single family detached dwelling was approved. The property is owned by Thomas and Linda Amberger and is located just east of 7835 W. CR 200 N., Greensburg, in Clay Township.
