DEARBORN COUNTY— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor GeoStabilization International plans to begin work on or after Wednesday, March 16, to repair a slide area on U.S. 50 in Dearborn County.
Crews will use sheet piling and soil nails to stabilize the roadway and shoulder.
GeoStabilization International is the leading geohazard mitigation company in North America, according to their website. Geohazards remain unpredictable but GeoStabilization International works to reduce the risk of accidents at specific locations.
During construction, the right lane and shoulder of eastbound U.S. 50 will be closed between Railroad Avenue and Exporting Street in Aurora. The left lane will remain open for travel.
Westbound U.S. 50 will not be affected.
The repair is expected to take approximately eight weeks.
Patching, paving and guardrail re-installation will take place at the end of the project.
INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
