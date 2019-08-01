Lane closures begin next week on I-74 EB

DEARBORN COUNTY – INDOT contractor John R. Jurgensen Company will begin preliminary work next week on a $20.3 million asphalt resurface project on I-74 in Dearborn County.
Work will start in eastbound lanes on or after Monday (Aug. 5) and will take place from Ind. 101 to the Ohio state line, east of the current I-74 reconstruction project near Batesville.
Crews will be active on weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Following preliminary work, patching and concrete replacement will begin along the route.
Motorists should expect lane closures along the 16-mile section of I-74 EB. Closures will start on the west end of the project, near Ind. 101 (Exit 156 - Sunman/Milan), and move east toward the state line.
Once work is compete in eastbound lanes, the project will continue to westbound lanes.
All work is weather permitting.
Travelers are urged to slow down and exercise caution in and near the work zone.
The first phase of the project is expected to be complete this fall. Milling and paving is scheduled to begin in July 2020.
– Information provided by INDOT
