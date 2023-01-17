DECATUR COUNTY — Central Railroad of Indiana plans to implement daily lane closures on Ind. 3 at the recently-replaced railroad crossing south of Ind. 46 starting on or after Wednesday, January 18, near Greensburg. Intermittent lane closures are expected to take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
During the closures, crews will install new signs, wiring, and LED signal indicators.
The project is expected to be complete by the end of January.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and consider worker safety when traveling in and near active work zones.
All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
