DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation Contractor Eagle Painting Company is continuing work on a $1.3 million bridge rehabilitation and painting contract along I-74 in Dearborn and Decatur counties. Crews plan to begin work on New Point-Ross Road (C.R. 850 E.) over I-74 next week.
On or after Friday, August 26, the left lane of I-74 will close in in each direction near New Point (Exit 143). Restrictions are expected to remain in place for approximately two weeks.
Starting as early as Friday, September 9, phase two will begin and the right lane of I-74 will close in each direction near New Point. The second phase of the project is also expected to last approximately two weeks.
An 11-foot width restriction will also be in place for the duration of the project, through late September.
The contract was awarded in August 2021 and has a completion date in mid-October 2022.
Other locations on the contract include I-74 over Johnson Fork Road, I-74 over U.S. 52, I-74 over Whites Hill Road, I-74 over Trackville Road and Ind. 46 over I-74 in Dearborn County.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.
Painting is one of many preservation techniques utilized by INDOT to extend the life of bridge structures. Prior to painting, beams and other components are sandblasted to remove existing rust and the new coat of paint acts as a sealant to protect from water, salt and other factors that may cause corrosion.
Information provided
