INDIANAPOLIS —Rush County Commissioner Ron Jarman, Rush County Council member Janet Kile, Rush County Auditor Tammy Justice and Rush County Treasurer Jodi Harr were among more than 600 county officials and county employees who attended the Association of Indiana Counties' (AIC) Annual Conference, which was held Sept. 20-24 in Switzerland County.
The 63rd annual conference offered county officials a wide variety of professional development courses as well as opportunities to network with their peers. State officials provided updates on pertinent issues facing county government.
The AIC's Annual Conference is the largest gathering of county officials in the state. Representatives from public agencies, private entities, and local elected officials addressed issues such as: cash flow and public funds management, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), health care, appeals and permitting, redistricting, energy, HR, broadband, and highway funding and asset management. AIC's members discussed the 2022 legislative platform, which covers key issues facing counties such as local taxation, criminal justice, public safety, the environment, and economic development.
In addition, the annual election of officers was held and Kent Ward, Hamilton County Surveyor, was elected President of the AIC Board of Directors. Ward, who is serving as the board's First Vice President, will officially begin his new term as President on Nov. 1, 2021.
The Association of Indiana Counties, Inc. is a nonprofit organization established in 1957 for the betterment of county government. The various functions of the AIC include lobbying the Indiana General Assembly on behalf of counties, serving as liaison among counties, state and federal agencies as well as providing technical assistance and training to county officials and employees.
-Information provided.
