BATESVILLE – Due to hazardous road conditions, Rumpke trash and recycling service did not occur on Friday, February 4, and the large item collection did not occur Saturday, February 5.
“We don’t take the decision to suspend services lightly,” said Travis Martin, operations manager. “However, we must put the safety of our team members, our customers and the motoring public first.”
Rumpke has made the decision to collect large items along with regular trash, Friday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 15, during their regularly scheduled pick up time.
This replaces the large trash collection from Saturday, February 5, that was canceled.
Be sure to have all trash at the curb the night before collection. Drivers may not return to residences if materials are unprepared at the scheduled collection time.
As a reminder, mattresses, box springs and upholstered furniture should be wrapped and sealed in plastic, and freon should be properly removed from appliances before setting curbside.
For additional curbside guidelines, visit www.rumpke.com.
