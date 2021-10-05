BATESVILLE – As of this week, all LaRosa’s salads are being made with hydroponically grown lettuce.
What’s the difference? Hydroponic farming happens in a climate-controlled greenhouse instead of an open-air field. The lettuce is grown in a water-based “medium” instead of soil which uses 90% less land, no pesticides, no herbicides and 95% less fuel to ship. It’s more sustainable and it’s grown at Pure Green Farms in South Bend, Indiana.
“While we’re best known for pizza, we also serve tens of thousands of salads a year,” company president Mike LaRosa said. “We’ve used iceberg lettuce in our salads for years. But recently, we’ve experienced inconsistent product quality primarily from California growers due to weather conditions there as well as difficulty getting timely delivery. The Baby Leaf Lettuce from Pure Green Farms solves both issues. It’s fresh and tastes great. It’s got the same robust crunch that our guests loved about our iceberg lettuce.”
The hydroponic farming industry has attracted increased investment due to its smaller carbon footprint, higher product yield, minimal labor, and faster growth rate. Hydroponic produce is becoming increasingly popular in grocery stores for its higher nutritional benefits, optimal product consistency and sustainability.
“When we found Pure Green Farms, we were ecstatic,” LaRosa said. “Hydroponic farming already grows lettuce faster. And they are nearby in South Bend. Put those things together and it means our guests will be enjoying salads where the lettuce was harvested less than a week before it was served. That’s a fresh salad.”
Pure Green Farms’ fully automated, 174,000 square foot hydroponic greenhouse will produce 10,000 pounds of Baby Leaf Lettuce weekly for LaRosa’s 66 pizzerias in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Pure Green Farms just launched this year and hopes to reimagine farming with their innovative technology to provide fresh produce consumers can trust, according to their website.
The introduction of hydroponic lettuce at LaRosa’s follows its recent introduction of Deluxe and Create Your Own pizzas made with new plant-based toppings. LaRosa’s plant-based toppings include pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatless chicken, and vegan cheese.
