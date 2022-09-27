LAWRENCEBURG - While it’s been a good year for treasure hunting at the Market, all good things must come to an end – for this year anyway. On October 2, the final Tri-State Antique Market of the year will take place at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds.
This year saw some positive trends at the Market with newer dealers seemingly coming out of the woodwork to set up, as well as the continual evolution with what’s hot in vintage from year to year.
Vinyl records and vintage clothing are hot, as is Pyrex and vintage advertising pieces. Antique furniture continues to be a big seller at the Market, from mid-century modern pieces to rustic furnishings from the 1800s. The seasonal change to autumn also tends to bring a different vibe to the Market as we collectively turn our thoughts to cooler weather and holiday preparations, and Market vendors respond with vintage holiday décor and furnishings for the occasion. Cozy quilts, vintage Star Wars Halloween costumes, blanket chests, costume jewelry, vintage sweaters, retro kitchenware and so much more will be on hand to face the changing seasons with style and panache.
The Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds is located in southeast Indiana, approximately one mile west of exit 16 off I-275. The 5 acre fairgrounds is within minutes of both the Ohio and Kentucky borders and full of quaint, country charm as well as modern amenities such as wheelchair accessibility, shaded rest areas, and a variety of food vendors.
Tri-State Antique Market hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. “Earlybird” shoppers are admitted during vendor set up at 6 a.m.
A walk-in $4 admission (over age 17) is charged at all times.
Attended pets and children are welcome.
Over half of the Market’s vendors display indoors or under cover, so the event is held “rain or shine.”
Complete Tri-State Antique Market information, including directions, area accommodations, and photos of past Market finds is available at www.lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com and the Facebook page under Tri-State Antique Market, or by contacting promoter Aaron Metzger at (513)702-2680 or info@lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com.
