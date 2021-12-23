RUSHVILLE — Still in search of those last minute stocking stuffers? Look no further than downtown Rushville.
The city of Rushville announced the Bicentennial Coloring Books are available in limited supply.
The book is filled with locals, present and past, for youngster to enjoy coloring. There are 80 pages of local content and the cost is just $10.
Books are available, while they last, at the front desk at City Hall, the back checkout counter at the Rushville Pharmacy and the Mocha Moose.
Proceeds will benefit next year’s bicentennial celebration in Rushville.
Also available this year is Rush-opoly. The Monopoly-based game is set in Rush County with local landmarks, individuals and businesses represented.
Games are available at City Hall at a cost of $30.
Don’t forget the great businesses throughout Rushville and Rush County as you head out for those last minute gifts to make this holiday season special.
