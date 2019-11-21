Last parcel still needs secured for Veterans Way project

GREENSBURG – The city is still waiting to move forward in the right of way acquisition process for the second phase of the Veterans Way project.
The second phase of the Veterans Way project, once finished, will run from Smith Road to the intersection of Ind. 3 and Lincoln Street.
The Veterans Way project as a whole is intended to connect U.S. 421 to Ind. 3 to enhance commercial prospects in Greensburg.
The first phase has already been completed, and included the construction of the memorial in honor veterans and the roundabout that connect Veterans and Memorial Way.
According to City Engineer Ron May, they’re still working on the last right of way parcel for the project.
“We’re still working on that last parcel,” May said. “I think I told the Redevelopment Commission last month I was optimistic about the next 60 to 90 days. It’s a process. We’re still hoping for a July letting date.”
The city missed their ready-for-contract date for the May letting earlier this year. Bid letting pertains to contractors bidding their prices for the project, which takes place right before any construction begins.
As previously reported by the Daily News, May has said construction on the second phase is expected to begin next year. Funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation is anticipated to be ready for July 2020. That would allow for contract bid letting in July. It may take approximately six weeks following bid letting to have a notice to proceed. With that said, construction could begin in August or September of next year.
Project completion could occur in late 2021 or early 2022.
Earlier this year, the city cleared way for a portion of the road following the demolition of the Edgewater Apartments leasing office.
“The process is still ongoing, but when that last parcel is secured there’s just a small clean up on the construction documents,” May said.
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
