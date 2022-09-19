RUSHVILLE — The Lion’s SHARE winners for the week ending September 16 have been announced.
Edward Kiwala, Taylor Shook and Nathan Webb were all nominated by Mrs. Shook, who was impressed with how hard these students are working in all of their classes. Their grades are all excellent and their attitudes are wonderful, she said.
Mrs. Shook was also grateful because the students were very helpful and kind to her after she had a recent surgery.
Austin Kennedy was nominated by Mrs. Puls, who said she was giving directions before the Homecoming parade and Austin showed tremendous leadership by getting his team’s attention and requesting respect.
“Austin‘s team listened to him and they were respectful from that point forward,” she said. “Austin is a leader on the field and off the field. Austin, you are a true asset to the Rush County community!”
