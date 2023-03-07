RUSHVILLE - The latest group of students at Rushville Consolidated High School to be named to the Lion's SHARE list have been announced.
This recognition program spotlights students nominated by RCHS faculty for going above and beyond normal expectations in some way.
Mr. Mock and Mrs. Schroeder nominated Dawson Hauk and Devin Brown. Mock and Schroeder both said that Dawson and Devin were recently very helpful to them.
A teacher was out without a substitute and Dawson and Devin stepped up and helped their respective classes run smoothly. They both helped with various technology issues and their classes ran more efficiently because of their actions.
Coach Tush nominated Denver Campbell. Tush said he was proud to report that Denver recently helped someone who was in front of him in the line at the concession stand. The person ordered their things and then realized they didn't have the money to pay. Denver didn't hesitate; he paid for the person's order without any questions asked. "A little kindness goes a long way!" Tush said.
Keyera George was nominated by Mrs. Carmony, who said Keyera is an outstanding student that goes above and beyond with every task in Child Development. Keyera is respectful, responsible and ready to learn every day. Keyera is a wonderful example for other students to follow, Carmony said.
Gracie Pharis and Grace Jarman were nominated by Mr. Perin, who was thankful because Gracie and Grace were extraordinarily kind to his usually reticent 3-year-old granddaughter Avery, who adores the RCHS cheerleaders. These young ladies had Avery join them several times over several games, and Avery couldn't have been happier!
