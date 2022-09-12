RUSHVILLE - A burger from the charcoal grill, Ultimate Frisbee, inflatables from the Indiana National Guard, tug of war, a parade, the pep rally at the courthouse. Wow! RCHS does Homecoming right!
And we can't forget Friday night's football game and the Homecoming dance Saturday at the Farmer's Market in downtown Rushville!
Amidst all of that, the high school celebrated these "queens of good behavior!"
The Lion's SHARE winners for the week ending September 9 were:
Josie Ballenger, who was nominated by Mrs. Nicholls. Mrs. Nicholls said Josie gave up her Labor Day to send out confirmation emails for the Homecoming dance. She sent out more than 300 emails to confirm tickets. It was a huge sacrifice and very much appreciated.
Alyssa Williammee was nominated by Ms. Robinson, who said Alyssa has a "bright and positive" demeanor. She is courteous and respectful of staff and peers. Alyssa is always willing to help out when needed. Thank you so much Alyssa!
Maelynn Henderson was nominated by Mrs. Brashaber, who said Maelynn helped another student organize the papers in his Chromebook and helped him gather his belongings as class ended. She made the student a priority rather than just rushing out of class.
Kendra Buckley was nominated by Mr. Hadley and Mrs. Puls. They both said Kendra was a huge help during a recent medical crisis. She walked with the student and displayed kindness and compassion. Kendra even went back to the classroom to retrieve the student books and items, then she gave Mrs. Puls a ride!
