SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development have released preliminary unemployment rates for the month of July.
Orange County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 14.3 percent while Daviess County had the lowest at 4.2 percent.
In Southeastern Indiana, Franklin County had the lowest jobless rate (5.4 percent) followed by Rush County (5.7 percent), Decatur County (6 percent), and both Union and Ripley counties (6.1 percent each).
Other counties in our area and their rates include Fayette County (10.8 percent, the third highest in the state), Shelby County (7.3 percent), Dearborn County (7.2 percent), Jennings County (6.9 percent), Henry County (6.7 percent), and Hancock County (6.3 percent).
The average July unemployment rate among Indiana's 92 counties was 7.9 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.