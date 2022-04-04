MADISON - Friday morning, April 1, the Indiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 421 north of Madison that claimed the life of a Franklin County man.
The initial investigation by Trooper David Owsley and other troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that shortly before 7 a.m. a black 2010 Kia Forte driven by Charles Hunter, 23, Laurel, was southbound on US 421 near the Jefferson Proving Grounds entrance in northern Jefferson County.
For an unknown reason, Hunter's vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound gray 2017 Toyota Tundra driven by Antonio Lopez, 64, Vancouver, Washington.
The vehicles collided nearly head on in the roadway.
As a result of the collision, Hunter sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Lopez sustained minor injuries and was transported to Kings Daughters Hospital in Madison for treatment.
Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision although toxicology results are pending at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, Kings Daughters EMS, Madison Township Fire Department, Rykers Ridge Fire Department, and Stanley's Wrecker Service.
