GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Police Department had a nice turnout for their National Night Out event Tuesday evening.
Held at North Park, the event gave the community a chance to meet local law enforcement officers, ask them questions, and share concerns.
Last week, GPD Chief Brendan Bridges told the Daily News National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community and providing an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
The police chief has also made it clear that more citizens are coming to officers and speaking about issues they are having or seeing. He also said positive interactions with local residents are “invaluable” and are key in building lasting community relationships.
Tuesday, Bridges said approximately 350 local residents made their way out to the National Night Out.
Bridges jokingly said they had to make some extra trips to the grocery store for more hot dogs, but also said that was a good problem to have.
“The turnout was a lot better than expected,” Bridges said. “With it being our first real National Night Out, we learned what we could improve on and 2020 will be even better.”
While Bridges said there were some concerns with the weather, it turned out to be a beautiful evening filled with food, a bounce house for children, police K-9 demonstrations, and more.
Perhaps more importantly, the local police department wants people to know they’re paying attention to their concerns.
“This event is just showing the community we are here and we are listening to their concerns,” Bridges said. “Some things can be addressed quickly, and some things can’t. But we are listening and trying to address their concerns.”
Bridges also lauded Greensburg, event donors and everyone who helps make the effort possible.
“We have a great community here, and we have a lot of support,” Bridges said. “These events [aren't] possible without the community. Donations helped make this event possible. We use the funds donated for the community.”
Bridges said he already has some plans in mind for next year such as more games for children, more programs, and more activities for adults.
With one last reminder, Bridges said the police department will continue doing their part.
“We’re going to keep doing our best to protect and serve the community,” Bridges said.
The Greensburg Police Department can be reached at 812-663-3131.
----
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
