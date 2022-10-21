RUSHVILLE – Rushville FFA member Jenna Lawler is a top 10 finalist in the nation in the area of Food Science. She will be honored on stage and find out her placing at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo.
Lawler has put in countless hours working on her agriscience project which is testing the difference in taste, elasticity, color and density between noodles made with duck eggs versus chicken eggs.
She came up with the idea while she was working with her chickens and ducks, which are part of her SAE project. (SAE stands for Supervised Agricultural Experience, which is a way for students and FFA members to become entrepreneurs.)
SAE pushes younger generations of agriculturalists to explore opportunities in entrepreneurship, placement and research.
Lawler tested the elasticity of the noodles by stretching the noodles until they broke; she tested them cooked and raw. She found that chicken eggs have more elasticity than duck eggs.
Lawler tested the color of the noodles by observing them. The duck eggs ended up being slightly darker than the chicken eggs.
If you would like to see how she places at the 94th National Convention & Expo, tune into RFD TV at 7 p.m. October 27.
Rushville FFA is home to 116 members.
Rushville FFA is proud to uphold the traditions of the National FFA, which is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success.
