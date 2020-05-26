STATEHOUSE – More than $4.3 million through the federal stimulus package is available to local counties and communities to cover COVID-19-related expenses, according to area lawmakers.
State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) said Indiana allocated $300 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economics Security Act to counties and communities for reimbursement of expenditures related to the pandemic.
"Just like many families and local businesses have seen their budgets take a hit from this public health crisis, so too have many of our local governments," Frye said. "Some of their budgets could not have prepared for the significant spending taking place to help stop the spread of this disease and thankfully, they can recoup some of these unexpected costs."
The funding, allocated based on population, cannot be used to replace lost tax revenue.
"When local governments made their budgets, they could not predict we would experience a public health crisis like this," said State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville). "Protecting Hoosiers is a priority and our communities are now dealing with these unexpected expenses. This federal funding will help our towns, cities and county get through this outbreak."
These counties and communities within the counties are eligible to receive the following amounts:
· Decatur County $869,298;
· Franklin County $737,641;
· Ripley County $925,394;
· Rush County $540,610;
· Batesville $216,821;
· Brookville $81,693;
· Carthage $28,907;
· Cedar Grove $4,899;
· Glenwood $7,689;
· Greensburg $386,600;
· Holton $15,378;
· Laurel $16,157;
· Milan $60,377;
· Millhousen $4,282;
· Mount Carmel $2,595;
· Napoleon $7,429;
· New Point $11,128;
· Oldenburg $21,283;
· Osgood $51,747;
· Rushville $196,155;
· St. Paul $34,520;
· Sunman $33,514;
· Versailles $68,294; and
· Westport $46,654.
Ziemke said local townships seeking reimbursement for eligible COVID-19 expenses should coordinate with their county government.
"We know COVID-19 doesn't stop at county borders and is impacting all parts of the state, including here in our rural communities," Ziemke said. "These federal reimbursement funds could help our local governments recover some of their unexpected expenses related to this unprecedented outbreak."
The Indiana Finance Authority is in charge of implementing guidelines on how each county, city and town can use the funding, as well as compiling reimbursement requests through accepted documentation including invoices.
Visit in.gov/ifa for more information.
