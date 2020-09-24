LAWRENCEBURG — The Lawrenceburg Fire Department will install the nation’s 43rd Safe Haven Baby Box after a community unveiling at 1 p.m. today (September 24) at 300 W. Tate Street in Lawrenceburg.
The box will be made available to the public after the unveiling. Click here or visit https://shbb.org/locations for additional Safe Haven Baby Box locations.
The Safe Haven Law allows a person to surrender a healthy newborn 30 days old or younger without fear of criminal prosecution.
Indiana is one of five states with updated Safe Haven laws to offer a completelyanonymous option in an effort to eliminate infant abandonment.
Eight Infants have been placed in a Safe Haven Baby Box, with four occurring in 2020.
Safe Haven Baby Box Inc. is a non-profit founded by firefighter/medic Monica Kelsey. Kelsey was abandoned as an infant and is committed to installing more Safe Haven Baby Boxes and raising awareness in communities across America.
The Safe Haven Baby Boxes National 24-hour hotline (1-866-99BABY1) offers counseling services to a parent who is unable or unwilling to care for their newborn.
“We have made great progress over the last four and a half years with raising Safe Haven law awareness, educating students and communities, providing emergency personnel training, installing Safe Haven Baby Boxes and saving lives,” Kelsey said. “The overwhelming support of the Lawrenceburg community for the Safe Haven Baby Boxes program reinforces our proactive efforts to end infant abandonment.”
“On behalf of the City of Lawrenceburg and our safety officials, we are excited to provide a safe and totally anonymous baby surrender option with the Safe Haven Baby Box,” Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Mollaun said. “An opportunity to save one life makes this initiative completely worth it.”
Rick Clark, Lawrenceburg Emergency Rescue Unit Director, also said, “We feel that this program will save lives. As first responders, we choose to protect life.”
Nationwide, 81 surrenders have resulted from parents calling the Safe Haven Baby Boxes National 24-hour hotline. It is available to any parent in need of considering his or her options, including parenting and adoption.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes cost roughly $15,000 with installation. The Baby Boxes have a heating and cooling feature and are equipped with alarm systems to notify 9-1-1 once the infant is placed in the medical bassinet.
The newborn is retrieved from the inside of the building within minutes of the alarm notification.
For any questions, Monica Kelsey will be on sight at the blessing. For more information please contact Kelsey at Monica@safehavenbabyboxes.com.
