RUSHVILLE - The Local Coordinating Council (LCC) recently awarded funds to area organizations. This funding comes from an application process back in March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting.
Cindy Harcourt was awarded $2,490 in collaboration with Rushville Consolidated High School to offer an opportunity for counseling to families that cannot afford counseling.
The drug testing program at RCHS was awarded $3,000 as RCHS students must have a drug test on file in order to participate in a variety of opportunities.
The Rushville Police Department was awarded $5,000 for training both canine and officer handler.
“The three that we’re awarding funding to this year are from our March application process. With COVID-19, we had major setbacks and they were not given the funds as quickly as they were in the past,” Hannah Augsburger, LCC Coordinator for Rush County said.
“Each category has a common goal to keep Rushville safe and drug free through the programs that they requested funds for. For example, Cindy Harcourt from Harcourt Counseling was rewarded funds to give Rushville students the opportunity to receive mental health services for free. This is the case when a child does not have insurance to get the adequate counseling services they need,” Augsburger added.
The LCC provides quarterly reports to the state to ensure funds are being used properly. Court fees fund the local coordinating councils and that money is used in three categories: education/prevention counseling/intervention, justice department and administrative.
Augsberger noted the local organization was awarded $30,000 to use in the community this year. The next application process is due Sept. 14. Applications can be picked up at the high school or via email at augsburgerh@rushville.k12.in.us.
“The Local Coordinating Council is a drug free initiative to keep the county safe and drug free. We are here to create the education, implement the technology, and help the community stay safe and drug free. Life is impossible to do alone and the LCC is creating opportunities for our community to work together to remain drug free and safe,” Augsburger said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.