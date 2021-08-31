RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Local Coordinating Council for Safe and Drug-Free Schools and Communities has adopted a new grant application process.
The grant is utilized to help any funding associated with intervention and prevention programming, counseling services, education on social-emotional learning, and justice.
Grant applications will be accepted in March and September of the current funding year.
The application process is as follows:
- New or existing funding applications are due on either March or September, approximately two weeks prior to that month’s regular meeting and the completed applications are to be turned in to the Director of the Local Coordinating Council.
- The appointed LCC grant committee meets prior to the monthly meeting to review all grant applications.
- The grant committee will introduce the grant applications at the regular monthly meeting, make recommendations and open the floor for discussion, after which a vote will then be taken to either approve or deny the funding.
If you are applying for grant money, your attendance is required at the February or September meeting.
Grant applications can be found at https://forms.gle/6FzjyRuS4KvwpsGAA.
