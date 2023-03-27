RUSHVILLE - The Indiana Sheriffs' Association announced and will be celebrating the 43rd Annual Indiana Sheriffs' Association Youth Leadership Camp to be held in June and July.
There will be two camp sessions this year. The first session will be held June 13 to 16 at Pine Creek Camp in Pine Village (Warren County), serving the northern part of the state. The second session will be held June 28 to 30 at Waycross Episcopal Camp in Morgantown (Brown County), serving the southern part of the state.
Rush County Sheriff Allan Rice will sponsor the first six local applicants as long as the applications are filled out properly and completely.
The Indiana Sheriffs' Association Youth Leadership Camp is a program provided by the Indiana Sheriffs' Association for boys and girls who are currently in seventh or eighth grade and are interested in learning more about a possible career in law enforcement.
The camp provides a very meaningful experience and relationship with other campers from throughout the state. Sheriff officers serve as counselors and instructors.
Any boy or girl in the seventh or eighth grade interested in attending the camp should contact the Rush County Sheriff's Office or your school counselor for an application and additional information.
Sheriff Rice announced that arrangements can possibly be made to provide the camp registration fee through a local business or civic organization for anyone interested.
For more information, contact the local sheriff's office at 765-932-2931 or the Indiana Sheriffs' Association.
