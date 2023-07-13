The Greensburg Community School Corporation Board of Trustees has selected two Greensburg Community High School alumni for administrative roles at GCHS.
Tuesday, the board approved the promotion of Mike Myers as Principal at Greensburg Community High School and the selection of Collin Rigney to replace Myers as the Dean of Students.
Myers previously served as Dean of Students at GCHS. He is a 1992 graduate of GCHS with previous experience as an English teacher at GCHS and Milan Community Schools.
Myers holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Nebraska, a Master’s Degree in Education from Saint Mary of the Woods College, and a Master’s Degree from Western Governors University in Educational Leadership.
“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity,” Myers said. “Greensburg is a special place with special people. I am eager for the chance to be the principal at my alma mater. This is a school with great teachers, great staff, and great students.”
Rigney returns to GCHS after one year as an assistant principal and athletic director at Southwestern Consolidated Schools.
He is a 2014 graduate of GCHS and has four years of teaching experience at Greensburg Elementary School.
Rigney holds a Bachelor’s Degree in elementary education and a Master’s Degree in Administration and Supervision from Ball State University.
“I am so proud to be back at Greensburg Community Schools and back in this community,” Rigney said. “This place has done so much for me and my family. It holds a special place in my heart. I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this amazing high school staff and learn from our administrative team and teachers with the ultimate goal of continuing to grow this place to its fullest potential.”
Superintendent Tom Hunter noted his excitement in these additions to the administrative team.
“It’s great when we have two alumni return to our corporation to serve in an administrative capacity,” Hunter said. “I am certain their commitment and passion for our schools and community will be evident in everything they do.”
Myers and Rigney are both expected to be in place prior to the 2023-24 school year.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.