RUSHVILLE - Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) recently awarded the Department of Defense Patriot Award to Rush County Schools Director of Technology Melissa Leap.
The Patriot Award is given to supervisors who provide outstanding support to their employees who are members of the National Guard or Reserve.
The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures.
Leap was nominated by her employee at Rush County Schools, Samantha Glover, who is currently serving as a sergeant in the United States Army Reserves.
ESGR is the lead U.S. Defense Department program promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and their National Guard and Reserve employees.
Established in 1972, ESGR operates within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs.
