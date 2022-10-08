GREENSBURG - South Decatur's seventh grade "Exploring World Cultures" class recently experienced some local cuisine offerings while learning about Indonesian culture.
Mayasari's Indonesian Grill's co-owner Richard Mays also shared some Indonesian traditions while he served the group.
Hanover graduate Cambria Jones teaches the class and explained a bit about its mission.
"Exploring new cultures is a new elective for South Decatur seventh-graders, and the goal of the class is to increase the students' understanding of the world and to increase respect and empathy for people who are different from themselves," said Jones.
For the past nine weeks, Cambria's class studied Indonesian culture, its geography and its many languages. The Mayasari restaurant visit taught the class about Indonesian food.
"The cool thing is that we talked about how you don't have to go far to experience cultures. You can do it in your own community," Jones explained.
Mayasari Grill holds the distinction of being the only authentic Indonesian restaurant in the state, serving specialty traditional dishes such as beef curry (Rendang Daging), gado-gado, lamb steaks, and sautéed asparagus.
The restaurant has received much press since their opening in 2012 concerning their unique identity in the state and their contribution to the local economy.
In 2020, the restaurant and its sister tempeh manufacturing facility were recognized by the Indonesian consulate and were awarded an honorary visit from the entourage of the Indonesian Consul General Meri Binsar Simonrangkir.
All of the tempeh (a traditional Indonesian food made from fermented soybeans) served at the Grill is made in Greensburg.
Made by a natural culturing and controlled fermentation process that binds soybeans into a cake form, Mayasari's tempeh is served by noted restaurants worldwide.
For some added fun after finishing their meal, the class walked around the historic Greensburg Square.
