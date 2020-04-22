COLUMBUS – Legal Aid is hosting a free Legal Aid phone clinic for Decatur County residents from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, though registration is required between 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The free clinics are for low income residents.
The Legal Aid Clinic and Pro Bono Program utilizes local volunteer attorneys, offering free legal consultations to low-income individuals for the provision of legal advice and assistance in furtherance of equal access to justice within our community whom might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.
Individuals calling to the Legal Aid Phone Clinic can expect to receive a 10 minute consultation to answer general questions, offer legal information, or to receive other limited pro se assistance or advice, over the phone.
Individuals seeking legal consultation need to register by calling Legal Aid at 812-378-0358 between 1 and 2:30 p.m Tuesday, May 5. A volunteer attorney will return a call to registered individuals between 3 and 5:30 p.m.
Individuals need to be available between 3 and 5:30 p.m. to answer a call from an attorney.
Legal Aid will be offering additional phone clinics throughout Pro Bono District I on a rotating basis.
The next Legal Aid Phone Clinic is May 19, 2020 with the same registration requirements and time frame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.