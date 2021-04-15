COLUMBUS – Legal Aid announces a Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic for residents
of their eight county district on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The district includes Bartholomew,
Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties. The phone clinic
will be conducted 3 pm – 5:30 pm, though registration is required between 12 pm to 2 pm.
The free clinics are for low-income residents.
The Legal Aid Clinic and Pro Bono Program utilizes local volunteer attorneys, offering free
legal consultations to low-income individuals for the provision of legal advice and assistance
in furtherance of equal access to justice within our community who might not otherwise be
able to afford the counsel of an attorney.
Individuals calling to the Legal Aid Phone Clinic can expect to receive a 10-minute
consultation to answer general questions, offer legal information, or to receive other
limited pro se assistance or advice, over the phone. Individuals seeking legal consultation
must register by calling Legal Aid at 812-378-0358 on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 between 12
pm and 2 pm. A volunteer attorney will return a call to registered individuals between 3
pm and 5:30 pm. Individuals must be available between 3 pm and 5:30 pm to answer a
call from an attorney.
Legal Aid will be offering additional Phone clinics throughout the service region. The next
Legal Aid Phone Clinic is on May 11, 2021, with the same registration requirements and time
frame.
