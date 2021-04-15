COLUMBUS – Legal Aid announces a Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic for residents

of their eight county district on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The district includes Bartholomew,

Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties. The phone clinic

will be conducted 3 pm – 5:30 pm, though registration is required between 12 pm to 2 pm.

The free clinics are for low-income residents.

The Legal Aid Clinic and Pro Bono Program utilizes local volunteer attorneys, offering free

legal consultations to low-income individuals for the provision of legal advice and assistance

in furtherance of equal access to justice within our community who might not otherwise be

able to afford the counsel of an attorney.

Individuals calling to the Legal Aid Phone Clinic can expect to receive a 10-minute

consultation to answer general questions, offer legal information, or to receive other

limited pro se assistance or advice, over the phone. Individuals seeking legal consultation

must register by calling Legal Aid at 812-378-0358 on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 between 12

pm and 2 pm. A volunteer attorney will return a call to registered individuals between 3

pm and 5:30 pm. Individuals must be available between 3 pm and 5:30 pm to answer a

call from an attorney.

Legal Aid will be offering additional Phone clinics throughout the service region. The next

Legal Aid Phone Clinic is on May 11, 2021, with the same registration requirements and time

frame.

- Information provided

