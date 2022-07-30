GREENSBURG – Legal Aid announces a free Legal Aid walk-in clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street.
The free clinic is for low-income residents.
The Legal Aid Clinic and pro bono program utilizes local volunteer attorneys offering free legal consultations to low-income individuals for the provision of legal advice and assistance in furtherance of equal access to justice within our community whom might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.
Individuals coming to the Legal Aid Clinic can expect to receive a 10-minute consultation to answer general and eviction questions, offer legal information, or to receive other limited pro se assistance or advice, in person, on a first-come, first-served basis.
This is not for those with criminal law questions.
There is no need to register in advance.
Can’t attend these clinics? Visit www.legalaidpbi.org/services to find additional clinics and other ways to get free legal help.
About Legal Aid
Legal Aid is a non-profit agency providing free civil legal services, attorney referrals and legal clinics to low-income individuals, covering eight counties in South Central Indiana.
Legal Aid serves residents of Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties.
Legal Aid is part of Pro Bono Indiana.
Information provided
