Legislation for personal delivery robots could soon be law

INDIANAPOLIS – A bill co-authored by State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg), which lays the groundwork for municipalities to partner with companies to utilize personal delivery robots in Hoosier communities, could soon be law.
According to Frye, a personal delivery robot is a device that can deliver goods to consumers contact-free. He said even before COVID-19, there was growing consumer interest in contactless delivery services, and the pandemic further highlighted the pressing need for alternative ways to receive products like takeout, groceries and packaged goods.
"This legislation establishes some important guidelines to follow when allowing delivery robots in a community," Frye said. "They would be required to have safety features like lights and turn signals, and neighborhoods would have a say in the matter before this new technology could start operating on their streets. It's a really interesting concept, and one that Indiana is open to."
According to FedEx, on average more than 60 percent of small businesses' consumers live within three miles of a store location and expect more products to be delivered to their homes. Many Midwest colleges, including Purdue University, have had success with personal delivery robots taking food and other goods across campus to students and staff.
House Enrolled Act 1072 passed out of the Senate and can now be considered by the governor for a new law. For more information, visit iga.in.gov.
- Information provided
