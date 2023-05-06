BATESVILLE – The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored a Legislative Update Lunch and Learn event with Ivy Tech Community College at their Batesville campus. The event included State Senator Jean Leising; State Representatives Randall Frye and Lindsay Patterson were unable to attend.
Senator Leising spent her time informing attendees about the ways she and other lawmakers have chosen to spend tax money. She spoke about issues regarding each of the six committees she serves on: education, health, utilities, agriculture, natural resources and commerce. Additionally, she discussed several bills that have recently passed.
“Unlike Washington, we actually do a lot of things with bipartisan support,” Senator Leising said. “92% of the bills that passed were with bipartisan support, but 56% of the bills passed with unanimous support.”
The main themes included a $2.9 billion increase in state funding for K-12 education, $1.5 billion increase in tuition support, the elimination of textbook fees for families,$225 million allocated for optional local health grants and $100 million for community mental health initiatives.
Additionally, Senator Leising spoke about the refilled $500 million fund for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) 2.0 and encouraged local leaders to continue to rigorously apply for those funds for their projects.
The update included a bill to eliminate required use of state floodplain maps and another to survey lost farmland. A big focus for Senator Leising was a bill passed to ensure utility reliability. She said she is not against renewable energy, but she said it has not proven to be reliable yet and she’d focused on reliability.
She was also proud of a bill passed to allow pharmacies to prescribe contraceptives and another to require students to file the Free Assessment for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) due to the $69 million in unclaimed funds in 2021. Students may opt out of this but would be able to see more options they may not have been aware of before filing.
Batesville Community School Corporation Superintendent Paul Ketcham attended the update.
“Senator Leising and I always have great conversations during the session and you’re always approachable,” Ketcham said. “Even when we disagree, it’s done so professionally, so I just appreciate your accessibility.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.