GREENSBURG – Area residents with an interest in what’s being discussed at this year’s General Assembly, or who have questions or concerns they want to share with state lawmakers, should plan to attend the upcoming legislative update sponsored by the Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce.
The free informational forum is scheduled for Feb. 1 in the Decatur County REMC Community Room, 1430 W. Main Street, Greensburg. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8 a.m.
Executive Director Jeff Emsweller explained why the Chamber hosts these types of forums for the Decatur County community.
“The Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce has held this annual event for many years,” Emsweller said. “Being the voice of business, it is important for our Chamber to do everything possible to ensure our local lawmakers are making good decisions for our local businesses, and it is important that business owners are being heard. Staff-wise, we don’t have the personnel to actually lobby at the Statehouse, but we do contact lawmakers when there are important items that could affect business. This forum gives local businesses and local residents an opportunity to hear directly from our legislators, and there is usually some time left over for questions to be asked and comments to be heard.”
State lawmakers serving Decatur County are expected to be in attendance to discuss the 2020 legislative session now underway in Indianapolis. They include State Representatives Randall Frye (R-Greensburg, District 67) and Cindy Ziemke (R-Oldenburg, District 55), and State Senators Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg, District 43) and Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg, District 42).
The state legislators will be allowed 10 minutes to discuss their views of the current session followed by questions from constituents.
Emsweller and members of the Chamber board of directors are hopeful local residents will take advantage of this opportunity to meet with Decatur County’s state-level elected officials face to face.
“We typically have anywhere from 40 to 60 people in attendance at this event. Depending on what laws are being considered, there have been times when we have had many more people,” he said. “I am expecting teachers and teacher union representatives to be there as usual, because as you know, teacher pay is always a large issue. But there are certainly other items that are being dealt with in this short session of the General Assembly. Decisions they make affect our everyday life. It is important that they hear from their constituents, and it is important constituents be informed.”
Emsweller also said he appreciates Decatur County REMC allowing the Chamber to use their Community Room to host this important event each year. The update is expected to conclude by 9:30 a.m.
