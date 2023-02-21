GREENSBURG — State Senator Jean Leising and State Representatives Randy Frye, Jennifer Meltzer and Lindsay Patterson spoke about legislative issues at a legislative update Saturday morning at City Hall.
With Jennifer Sturges as moderator, each elected officeholder had 10 minutes to discuss the issues they felt were most important.
Leising talked about Senate bills she was currently involved with beginning with tax cuts for small businesses, allowing them credits for money already paid yearly.
“Probably a bill that many of you have heard discussion about is Senate Bill 4, the county health department bill,” Leising said.
Counties will be given the opportunity to standardize policies and procedures across the state and will be offered “a substantial” financial reward for doing so.
Senate Bill 1, currently in discussion, concerns mental health services across the state.
“Years ago, when I was a nurse, mental health did not include addiction. Now it includes addiction and addiction services,” she said. “There are currently only 24 mental health centers within our 92 counties. Our suicide rates are up, our drug overdose rates are up, and so we need to figure out what can be done for people who need services.”
Two bills address the plight of students after high school and with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Senate Bill 167 will require all students to complete the form as seniors regardless of their career intentions. In 2021, nearly $66 million was left unclaimed by students because they did not complete the FAFSA.
Senate Bill 436 will require the Indiana Department of Education to identify students for automatic enrollment in the 21st Century Scholars program. The bill, if passed, would also encourage more students to apply for financial aid.
Senate Bill 435 would require the IDOE to ensure standardized testing results (PSAT’s SAT’s, etc.) are easier to read and understand.
In closing, Leising told the assemblage that their utility bills will increase because of the pressure to “go green.”
Representative Frye spoke about House Bill 1006, which deals with mental health. The Jail Task Force examined jails around the state and reported that many incarcerated residents need mental health services that are not available to them.
“Together with the Senate, we’ll be able to take a serious look at mental health and addiction issues in our local communities,” he said.
Frye complimented the freshmen of both the Senate and the House as “the brightest crew I’ve ever seen – as good as I’ve ever been around.”
Frye co-authored a bill that eliminated the income tax for active duty military, which passed the House unanimously.
“What we’ve found is that veterans from other states don’t pay income tax, so in Indiana we lose them from citizenship roles and we want them to come back. They’re our finest citizens,” he said.
Frye authored a bill to provide new airpacks and fire gear for volunteer firefighters. $10 million will be provided to assist in their replacement and $123 million will be made available to fund more training for firefighters.
“We can’t afford to lose any more volunteer firefighters in Indiana. They’re our biggest bargain, and I’m actively working to try to help them,” he said.
He also spoke about educational opportunities for firefighters, and noted that the current budget is affording education $2 billion, the most he’s ever seen.
Representative Meltzer, a lawyer by trade, is one of only seven lawyers in the Indiana House of Representatives and was most interested in bills having to do with policy making.
She emphasized Bill 1006, which provides clarification of mental health policies.
“They desperately need to be cleaned up, and that’s what 1006 does,” she said.
As a co-author of Bill 1194, Meltzer said this measure examines the issue of competency and whether or not an inmate is competent to stand trial.
“If they are not competent, then they don’t need to be sitting in jail, she said. “Neither jailers, nor our judges or prosecutors are fit to determine competency. I am not a mental health provider, and it’s not fair to the inmate for me to make decisions about their mental health.”
Representative Patterson said she is a freshman and asked the audience to have patience with her as she “figures things out.”
Patterson co-authored a bill to provide warning signs at dangerous low-water crossings and indicated she is hopeful it will be supported.
Patterson co-authored bills 1164 and 1127 that deal with removing COVID-19 requirements and restrictions for not having adequate immunizations.
Patterson also co-authored a parental rights bill that insures parents have the right to raise their children until those children age out or became emancipated.
After the 10 minutes sessions concluded, the four legislators answered questions from the assemblage.
