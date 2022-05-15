BATESVILLE — State Reps. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) and Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) recently joined State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) to discuss the most recent legislative session at Ivy Tech in Batesville. A question and answer session followed.
Leising explained that on even years, like this year, 100 representatives and 50 senators hold a short session that does not deal with the budget. Leising said this past session was one of the tougher sessions she’s dealt with because there were several important but difficult legislative issues to discuss and decide including redistricting.
According to Leising, 849 bills were filed in the Senate this past session and 177 passed both the Senate and the House, with two being vetoed by the governor. Of those bills, 92% received bipartisan support and 59% passed with unanimous support.
Four specific bills were discussed by Leising. She described HEA 1041 as protecting fairness in girls’ sports; the bill, with dealt with transgender students and their participation in sports, passed but was vetoed by the governor. Legislators will regroup on May 24 for technical corrections and are expected to overturn the governor’s veto, she said.
Leising also discussed HEA 1116, which was proposed to protect election security; HEA 1296, to remove the requirement that Hoosiers obtain a permit to carry a handgun; and HEA 1217, to prohibit an individual from coercing a woman into getting an abortion.
Ziemke spoke next and discussed many of her stances as well as her upcoming retirement. This was her last session as a lawmaker, although she plans to continue owning and operating her Oldenburg business The Brau Haus.
“Serving has been one of the biggest honors of my life,” Ziemke said. “When I was elected, I was about common sense. Being a business owner, I had the same gripe that a lot of people did, like, ‘Politicians don’t really get real life.’ So it’s really been interesting and very rewarding.”
Mental health, public health and addictions have comprised much of the focus of Ziemke’s work over the last decade. She shared the addiction problems she experienced with her own son and related to the average American with addiction issues in their own homes and families.
She expressed disagreement with Sen. Leising on the permitless carry bill that passed. She also advocated for legalization of marijuana to use as medicine rather than opioids and opiates. In her bill, she dedicated the bulk of marijuana taxes go to drug treatment and healthcare in Indiana.
Frye spoke about two specific bills he authored. The first was HB 1004, which has been signed into law and is expected to help decrease jail overcrowding. He also talked the extra money taxpayers are asked to pay when new jails are built because old jails are over capacity.
According to Frye, causes of overcrowding include the 2,500 days spent in Indiana jails last year for offenders who were never sentenced to jail. Through HB 1004, local judges are now allowed to sentence a convicted level 6 felon to serve their time in Department of Correction prisons rather than local jails. Additionally, prisons have better mental health and drug counseling than many local jails, he said. Frye said it costs $37.50 per day to house an offender in a county jail and under $13 per day to house a prisoner in a prison.
The final topic Frye spoke about was another effort he made to connect with Ivy Tech in order to offer free college, including textbooks, for volunteer firefighters. This is called the Ivy Tech Volunteer Firefighter Scholarship and covers every program Ivy Tech offers except aviation.
