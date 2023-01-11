STATEHOUSE (Jan. 10, 2023) — State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) recently attended the State Agriculture and Rural Leaders 2023 Legislative Agriculture Chairs Summit in Charleston, South Carolina.
As chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and member of the SARL National Board of Directors, Leising spoke about strategies for agriculture policy on a panel with legislative leaders from California and Alaska.
"It is always a pleasure to attend conferences like the SARL Legislative Agriculture Chairs Summit because I can discuss agriculture policy with experts from across the nation," Leising said. "I appreciated being able to share my experience as co-chair of Indiana's Rural Caucus and learn about steps our state can take to further help those living, working and raising families in rural Indiana."
Leising also outlined Indiana's gun laws on a panel with legislative leaders from Iowa, Canada and Hawaii.
"Last year, the General Assembly passed legislation strengthening our ability to exercise our second amendment right, which our forefathers strongly believed in," Leising said. "I was pleased to discuss how passing this law has helped further protect our constitutional rights and neighborhoods with leaders from regions with varying gun laws."
SARL invites agriculture and natural resource leaders from across the United States and Canada each year to discuss agriculture, natural resource and rural legislation states have considered or passed.
