STATEHOUSE – State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) co-chaired the 2023 Rural Caucus meeting in the Normandy Barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Legislators met with stakeholders to discuss key issues impacting Indiana's rural communities, including health care, broadband, agriculture policy, energy sustainability and local economic development.
Speakers included:
Congressman Jim Baird (IN-04);
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch;
Biofuels Director Helena Jette, Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance;
Chief Strategy Officer Amy Kent, Indiana Department of Health;
Director Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture;
Director Dr. Roberto Gallardo, Purdue Center for Regional Development;
Executive Director David Bottorf, Association of Indiana Counties;
Indiana State Veterinarian Dr. Bret March, Indiana Board of Animal Health; and
Senior Vice President of Community Affairs Mark Wasky, Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
"Chairing Rural Caucus, listening to the speakers and discussing these topics is always rewarding and provides great insight on issues our local communities or agriculture sector may need more help with," Leising said. "As chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, I look forward to ongoing discussions and using the insights when considering policy that will help our rural areas continue to grow."
Following discussion, attendees toured the new Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion. The building is 196,000 square feet and has the potential to host a variety of events throughout the year, such as the 2025 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships.
