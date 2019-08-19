STATEHOUSE — State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) recently co-chaired the 2019 Rural Caucus meeting in the Normandy Barn at the Indiana State Fair.
The caucus, which convenes annually, is comprised of state senators and representatives who meet with stakeholders to discuss key issues impacting Indiana’s rural communities.
During the meeting, the group discussed education, farming, technological advancements and the opioid crisis.
“Our meeting was proof that when all stakeholders are present, effective change is possible,” Leising said. “These meetings are held annually to ensure that we are addressing the most pressing issues impacting our rural communities. I am pleased with the information provided this year, and I remain committed to making rural communities better places to live, work and raise a family.”
Event speakers included members and representatives from the Indiana State Fair, Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association, Barr Reeves Community Schools, Madison-Grant United School Corporation, Indiana Soybean Alliance, Premier Companies, Farm Credit, Purdue University, the Office of National Drug Control Policy, Belden, Inc., the Indiana State Chemist and Seed Commissioner, Animal Ag Alliance, Indiana Ag Law and Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch.
Legislators who either represent Indiana’s rural districts or are passionate about agriculture-related policy attended the meeting.
