STATEHOUSE - State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) made the following statement regarding the conclusion of the 2023 legislative session:
"After working continuously to pass legislation beneficial to Indiana residents these last four months, including the new $44.6 billion 2024-25 state budget, the General Assembly successfully adjourned sine die ... .
"I am pleased to see legislation include property tax relief and the new budget include impactful funding toward K-12 and higher education and mental and public health.
"For education, we invested nearly $3 billion in new funding for K-12 education, including $1.5 billion in new tuition support and eliminating textbook fees for all families. Additionally, we increased university operating appropriations by 4% in 2024 and an additional 2% in 2025.
"Indiana has been facing a mental and public health crisis for too long. We invested more than $325 million - including $225 million for an optional local public health grant and $100 million for community mental health initiatives – as a step to help address this issue.
"Lastly, Indiana property owners were faced with monumental property taxes this year, and even though these taxes are set at the local level, we supported a package that will provide a projected $109 million in property tax relief for homeowners in the coming year.
"I have heard from many constituents and health and school district officials this session on issues impacting Senate District 42. I hope these initiatives are a step in providing relief. As your state senator, I look forward to continuing my work in the General Assembly to address issues facing our communities. If you have any questions or concerns during the interim, please feel free to contact my office at Senator.Leising@iga.in.gov or 317-232-9493."
Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.
