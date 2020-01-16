OLDENBURG – The Indiana Management Performance Hub (MPH) is a state government agency that uses data to conduct research and facilitate data-driven and informed public policy decisions.
State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) believes that as such, it is important that the MPH operates with high standards and integrity.
As residents of the state of Indiana, Hoosiers are assigned an identification number by the MPH that is different than an individual’s Social Security number. This MPH identification number stores data the state of Indiana already has on file and consolidates it into data sheets the MPH uses to conduct research.
“I have been assured the data the agency has access to will remain private, and that an MPH employee is unable to associate the data present with a specific individual,” Leising stated in a news release received by the Daily News. “However, to enhance security at the agency, I filed Senate Bill 60 this session to increase their privacy measures.”
If passed and signed into law, SB 60 would require the MPH to conduct background checks for current employees and any future applicants.
“Technology is ever-changing, and while MPH may have good intentions, we must not rely on the good faith principle,” Leising stated. “As a government we must hold ourselves accountable, and should safeguard information from anyone who wishes to do us harm. I am confident SB 60 would uphold the continued integrity of the MPH and will allow for our state to conduct research with a reduced risk for data-hackers as lawmakers work to advance our state.”
Leising may be contacted by email at Senator.Leising@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.
