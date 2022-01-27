STATEHOUSE — Two bills authored by State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) recently passed the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development.
According to the National College Attainment Network, as of Sept. 24, 2021, an estimated 55.9% of Indiana's 2021 high school graduates completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Senate Bill 82 would help raise Indiana's percentage of students completing the FAFSA by requiring students in their senior year to complete and submit the FAFSA. SB 82 is designed to help students who don't think they can afford college realize how much financial aid they can qualify for and how college may be a viable option for them. This bill passed out of committee unanimously.
"These bills could bring positive change to our educational institutions throughout the state, and I look forward to guiding them through the lawmaking process," Leising said. "SB 82 could give hope to students who don't think college is an option by showing them a path toward higher education."
Senate Bill 83 would require the governing body of a school corporation or charter school to allow public comment at meetings. The bill would only permit schools to have an electronic meeting instead of an in-person meeting, when:
· The charter school or school within the school corporation is closed because of an outbreak of communicable disease not more than five days before the meeting;
· The school or schools have not reopened for in-person classroom instruction; or
· Public comment is allowed during the meeting.
SB 83 passed out of committee with a vote of 8 to 4.
"SB 83 would give parents the right to voice their concerns about any issues they may have during school board meetings," Leising said. "Increasing communication between the community and school boards is a great way to benefit students and our education system, and I hope to see this bill be successful this session."
SB 82 and 83 will now move to the full Senate for further consideration.
To learn more about these bills or to watch the legislative session, visit iga.in.gov.
