Leising invites constituents to Decatur County Fair

STATEHOUSE — State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) will be available to discuss Indiana’s new laws and other topics Wednesday, July 10, at the Decatur County Fair.
Leising will be available from 7:30 to 9 p.m. to meet and talk with community residents.
“In the coming weeks, interim study committees will convene to discuss key legislative topics that are impacting the state of Indiana,” Leising said. “I encourage attendees to meet with me to learn more about the work that was accomplished during the 2019 legislative session and to help me be aware of issues that I can be working on ahead of the next legislative session.”
The 2019 Decatur County Fair will be held from Wednesday, July 10, through Wednesday, July 17, at the county fairgrounds located at 545 S. CR 200 W. in Greensburg.
– Information provided
