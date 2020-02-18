STATEHOUSE - State Sens. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) and Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg) present House Concurrent Resolution 32, which honors The National FFA Organization for its work to advance the quality of agricultural education, at the Statehouse Monday, Feb. 17.
FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization was established in 1928 and Indiana FFA was started in 1929. Currently, there are 211 chapters in Indiana with 12,500 members.
“Farmers are often underappreciated for their talents, working in hazardous and stressful conditions to provide for us,” Leising said. “HCR 32 pays respect to an organization that goes above and beyond to educate and encourage our future agricultural workforce. Farmers in Indiana contribute more than $31.2 billion to our economy, making our state one of the largest agricultural exporters in the nation. Our state is better because of the young men and women in the National FFA Organization, and I commend them for their accomplishments.”
“I applaud Hoosier youth who join their local FFA chapter,” Perfect said. “As a former member of the FFA many of the ideals I learned through the program I actively practice today. I was awarded several opportunities I would not have otherwise had, if I had not joined FFA and I encourage those passionate about agriculture to consider joining this program.”
