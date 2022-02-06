STATEHOUSE —State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) recently recognized National Catholic Schools Week 2022 in Indiana in the Senate.
The theme for National Catholic Schools Week this year was "Faith. Excellence. Service." This theme highlights the mission of Catholic schools and their work to develop a spiritual, emotional, intellectual and physical character of all students.
Catholic schools across the state hosted various events or assemblies to celebrate the week and recognize their schools as leaders of Christ-centered education. The observation is an opportunity for the schools to acknowledge their staff, volunteers, parents and students for all they do to make their school dynamic.
"Not only do Catholic schools provide exceptional education in academic subjects, but they provide an opportunity for students to grow their faith through education," Leising said. "I would like to especially recognize the Catholic schools in District 42 for all the great things they do for their students: St. Louis (Batesville), St. Nicholas (Sunman), St. Mary's (Greensburg), St. Mary's (Rushville), St. Gabriel's (Connersville), St. Michael's (Brookville), St. Joseph's (Shelbyville) and Oldenburg Academy (Oldenburg). These schools have made a positive impact on their students, and I look forward to watching them continue educating our children."
