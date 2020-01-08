OLDENBURG — Republican State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) has announced she will seek re-election to the Indiana State Senate.
Leising represents District 42, which includes all of Rush County and portions of Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Henry, Ripley and Shelby counties.
“Since the 2019 legislative session ended, I have spent significant time meeting with community leaders and members across the district,” Leising said. “In our meetings, we have discussed many of the issues that are negatively impacting our communities. If given another term in the General Assembly, I am determined to see that these issues are addressed. I humbly ask for your support.”
Leising serves as chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and is ranking member of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources. She is also a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Technology; Education and Career Development; Health and Providers Services; and Utilities.
Leising is a farmer, travel agent and retired nurse. She is a member of the Farm Bureau and is the former president of the Indiana Corn Growers Association.
While representing District 42, Leising has been honored and presented with the following awards: Indiana Farm Bureau’s Farm Woman of the Year; Indiana Conservation Officers and Their Families’ Legislator of the Year; National Rifle Association’s Defender of Freedom; American Legion of Indiana’s Distinguished Public Service; Indiana Volunteer Fire Fighters Association’s Legislator of the Year; Champion of Indiana’s Electric Cooperatives; Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council Legislative Excellence; Indiana Family Institute’s 100 Percent Legislative Rating; and Indiana Disability Rights’ Promoting the Rights of Individuals with Disabilities, among others.
Leising is a member of the St. Louis Catholic Church in Batesville.
She is married to Frank Thompson and has three children and eight grandchildren.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.