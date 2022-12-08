STATEHOUSE – State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) has been reappointed by Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) to serve as chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture for the 123rd Indiana General Assembly.
Leising will also serve on the following Senate committees:
· Commerce and Technology;
· Education and Career Development;
· Health and Provider Services;
· Natural Resources, ranking member; and
· Utilities.
“I am pleased to have the opportunity to continue serving as chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture," Leising said. "I have heard from experts and Indiana residents who have provided insight on issues facing the agricultural community, which is why I look forward to addressing these concerns and strengthening our state's agricultural environment during the legislative session."
Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov. Legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can also be found on this site.
The 2023 legislative session ceremonially began with Organization Day on Nov. 22.
The Senate is scheduled to reconvene for session Jan. 9.
Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.
