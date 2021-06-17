STATEHOUSE — State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) will serve as a member of several study committees in preparation for the 2022 legislative session.
Leising's assignments include the following:
Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, chair;
State Fair Advisory Committee, vice-chair;
Medicaid Advisory Committee; and
21st Century Energy Policy Development Task Force.
"As a member of the Senate Committee on Utilities, I look forward to collaborating with fellow lawmakers and stakeholders to address energy issues this summer and fall through the 21st Century Energy Policy Development Task Force," Leising said. "As industries continue to advance, it's vital that we take a holistic approach when crafting energy policies to ensure there isn't an increased divide between rural, suburban and urban areas."
Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members – eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.
To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.