STATEHOUSE – State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) welcomed the following local students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in March and April.
· Kendra Jacobs, from Manilla, attends Benjamin Rush Middle School
· Nash King, from Batesville, attends St. Louis Catholic School
· David Koch, from Oldenburg, attends St. Louis Catholic School
· Kaitlyn Vorderlandweh, from Versailles, attends South Ripley Junior High School
· Maggie Wicker, from Milroy, attends Benjamin Rush Middle School
Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.
"I always look forward to meeting local students at the Statehouse and teaching them about the legislative process firsthand," Leising said. "I highly recommend students with an interest in learning more about state government participate in the Senate Page Program next session."
Students in grades six through 12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. Groups serve on Wednesdays.
To learn more about the Senate Page Program, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.