STATEHOUSE – State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) welcomed the following local students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in January.
· Camden Anderson, from Batesville, attends St. Louis Catholic School
· Viktor Aylor, from Batesville, attends Batesville Middle School
· Aeris Combs, from Batesville, attends Batesville Middle School
· Levi Essick, from Batesville, attends Batesville Middle School
· Maxwell Gauck, from Greensburg, attends St. Mary's Catholic School
· Henry Garrett, from Batesville, attends Batesville Middle School
· Josie Hartman, from Greensburg, attends North Decatur Elementary School
· Addysin Hughes, from Osgood, attends Batesville Middle School
· Wyatt Reisman, from Greensburg, attends North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School
· Kipton Ruf, from Milroy, attends North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School
· Madison Weldishofer, from Greensburg, attends Greensburg Jr. High School
Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.
"I always look forward to meeting local students and teaching them about our state government," Leising said. "The Senate Page Program is a great opportunity for youth from Senate District 42 to receive a firsthand look at the legislative process. This is why I recommend students interested in seeing how our state works to participate."
Students in grades six through 12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. Groups serve on Wednesdays.
To learn more about the Senate Page Program, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.