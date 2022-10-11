GREENSBURG – LEL Services and the Arc of Decatur County sponsored the annual Harvest Dance Friday evening at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Intellectually disabled clients from many services in the area enjoyed cookies, non-alcoholic beverages, games and dancing compliments of LEL and the ARC of Decatur County.
“This is not an organizational thing,” said LEL Vice President of Inclusions Services Manager Jenny Maddux. “We invite everybody to hang out and have a good time.”
The event is free to the clients and their accompanying home staff. LEL partners with the Arc of Decatur County and sends out invitations before the event so that anyone can take part.
“It’s a lot of fun for them,” said Maddux.
Maddux has worked with individuals with intellectual disabilities since 1999. After graduating from Hanover College, she became an Employment Specialist for three years supporting individuals in gaining meaningful employment.
Maddux was then a day program manager for 14 years at Developmental Services Inc. supporting individuals and providing job training.
In 2016, she took the position of LEL Vice President of Inclusion Services.
LEL Home Services, an Indianapolis based for-profit organization, works with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families “to live their best life, funded by the Medicaid waiver.”
The Arc of Decatur County was began in 1967 with the mission of promoting the general welfare of all developmentally and intellectually disabled persons.
The 12 member board of directors supports and advises parents and caregivers and works to develop a better public understanding of the problems of the developmentally and intellectually disabled.
For more information, go to www.thearcofdecaturcounty.org/about/ or lelhomeservices.com/
